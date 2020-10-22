Arkansas Men’s Basketball to Host Central Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since the 1946-47 season, Arkansas will play Central Arkansas in men’s basketball.

According to the University of Arkansas Athletic, the game is set for Dec. 12, 2020, and will be held in Fayetteville at Bud Walton Arena.

According to a press release, The series dates back to Arkansas’ first season of basketball.

The teams met on back-to-back days during the 1923-24 season.

In both games, the Razorbacks won.

The last meeting in the series came on Feb. 1, 1947.