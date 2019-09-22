Arkansas murder victims honored on National Day of Remembrance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Each year countless men, woman and children become victims of homicides.

But one organization in Central, Arkansas is making sure we honor their memories and their surviving families through the National Day Of Remembrance.

Parents of Murdered Children held a vigil at the State Capitol on Saturday.

For some families they’re loved one case still remains unsolved, the process is difficult to deal.

On Saturday, city leaders and law enforcement agencies reminded them families that they’re not alone.

We know their names and heard their stories.

“I’m so sorry each of us has a reason to be here, but I’m grateful to be with others who understand the pain that will all bear,” Bilenda Harris said.

Families placed pictures of their loved ones on the steps at the Capitol.

“We are the ones here hurting,” Melinda Crowder said.

Parents of Murdered Children paid tribute to surviving families.

“I love that because it does make people like myself a parent or who has lost a love one feel like we matter and our loved one matters,” Yolanda Harrison said.

It’s part of The National Day of Remembrance.

Retired LRPD homicide detective Tommy Hudson says the department is working with North Little Rock police to crack down on cold cases.

“We got a good collaborative effort going right now we are using tools provided to us by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office,” Hudson said.

Mayor Shirley Washington of Pine Bluff says state federal and local governments should work together to make sure parents never experience tragedy.

“We know that law enforcement intervention is not the only way to reduce violence the city must also have economic opportunity, a good quality of life and a strong education system,” Mayor Washington said.

Kim Constatino’s son Aaron Brock was murdered three years ago in Russellville.

“That person is now serving life in prison for capital murder,” Constatino said.

Many others like Yolanda Harrison are just hoping for answers.

“Right now I just pray that justice is served for my son so that my family can have the closure that we need,” Harrison said.

Parents of Murdered Children says they’re over a thousand survivors in Arkansas and the number continues to grow each month.