Arkansas sports figures react to Kobe Bryant’s death

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game, a contest against the Utah Jazz, in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, file)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas sports figures are sharing their reaction to Sunday’s death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a California helicopter crash.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star died along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others when their helicopter went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Statement from Eric Musselman, University of Arkansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach, on the passing of Kobe Bryant:

“Kobe had as much impact on the game of basketball as any player in the history of the NBA. He is one of the all-time great competitors. This is one of the saddest days for the basketball world I can ever remember. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, his daughters and his family.”

Statement from Clay Moser, University of Arkansas Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, on the passing of Kobe Bryant. Moser held several positions with the Los Angeles Lakers organization from 2011-19.

“Kobe’s basketball career and ongoing cultural influence go without saying. I always judged him as to how he treated my family. He was always gracious and kind to them. My five years with him was the best and most educational time of my life. Thank you and RIP ‘Two-Four’.”

Other reaction via Twitter:

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020