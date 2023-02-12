Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tn. – A football player from Tennessee who announced he was a “walk on commit” to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee, 18-year-old Kevin Davis of Brownsville, along with a 16-year-old was arrested after the sheriff said he shot and killed 19-year-old Christina Michael following a basketball game on Friday.

Deputies said that Davis is accused of shooting at car on Highway 19 that was occupied by Michael, when she was struck in the lower back and died from her injuries.

Davis is being held without bond and is facing charges of first degree murder.

The 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is facing a first-degree murder charge as well.

Arkansas State University has said that Davis was not accepted to the school and was not made any official sports offers.