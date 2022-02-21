ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rogers on February 21.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the shooting happened at Soul Harbor NWA on 1206 N. 2nd Street around 2:20 p.m.

Police say two Rogers police officers responded to a call about a man having a mental health crisis. When the officers arrived, a man with a weapon charged at one of the officers, according to police. The officer then shot the suspect.

Police say officers provided first aid until the man could be taken to Mercy Hospital.

“At this point, what we have done is secure the scene,” Foster said. “State Police will be investigating the shooting incident per our policy.”

Neighbors say they heard two shots fired. Police say the suspect did not use his weapon.

The condition of the suspect is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for more information.