UPDATE: At least 11 injuries after church bus crash on Highway 67 in Clay County

CORNING, Ark. – There are at least 11 injuries after a church bus crashed along Highway 67, just north of Corning on Saturday afternoon.
According to KAIT-TV, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said there are multiple major injuries since the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 67 near Highway 328.
At least 2 people have been airlifted while several others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. There has been no word on any known fatalities.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident scene has been cleared and Highway 67 has been reopened after being closed for over 2 hours.