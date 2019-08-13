Beating the heat in near-record temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-If you’ve been outside, you certainly got a taste of the heat and humidity.

The relentless conditions are taking a toll on workers, animals, and first responders.

Officials says hydration is critical and to make sure you drink enough water before you go out in the heat.

So far this month medics have already responded to almost 30 calls.

“It’s hot outside,” Henry Wells said.

Heat waves are bearing down on Arkansans.

“Oppressive, Caribbean…It’s really really hot,” Jennifer Wells said.

As mother nature cranks up the heat. Many families enjoyed cooling off at the War Memorial Splash pad Monday.

“It’s a great place to bring the kids. It’s free and they cool off really quickly and we like watching how much fun all the kids have,” Wells said.

The weather is causing a dangerous sweat for people who work outside.

“Our medics are hot. They’re fight the heat daily. We provide them with lots of cold weather, ice chest on every ambulance,” Captain Mack Hutchison said.

The triple digit heat index has crews working around the clock.

“We saw about 45 calls in July so over 1 a day. We are up to 150 so far for the year, some type of heat related,” Captain Hutchison said.

Keeping your body hydrated is key to avoid hear exhaustion and heat stroke.

“When you feeling weak, dizzy, and have cramps in your muscles you need to get out the heat,” Captain Hutchison said.

While the Splash Pad is a fun way to catch some shade there are others ways you can chill out.

“We play by our fans, my grandmother has a pool and we eat popsicles,” Beatrix Wells said.

As the heat returns Tuesday medics remind you to listen to your body.

“When it tells you slow down go cool off or find shade. Best advice is to stay inside,” Captain Hutchison said.

Leaders from the Little Rock and Pulaski County School District says they have plans in place to make sure students are hydrated during football practice and stay inside for recess.