Board of Directors to vote on allowing people to drink alcohol outside the River Market

LITTLE ROCK,Ark.-You can walk around New Orleans Bourbon Street. with a bourbon in your hand, and in Memphis, you can stroll along Beale Street, with a lemon peel or your favorite cocktail.

You might be able to walk around Little Rock with something on the rocks.

The City of Little Rock and Board of Directors will vote on a ordiance Tuesday. It’s called the Entertainment District Proposal.

Several people downtown say it’s a great idea.

Walking out of of your favorite restaurant enjoying an alcoholic drink while continuing to shop around the River Market.

It’s something people would like the city to pass.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors will discuss the rules and regulations of the ordinance and establishing the River Market Entertainment District.

If passed it would allow people to purchase alcohol at bars and restaurants to walk around the River Market.

It would only be allowed on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It would also be allowed on certain holidays.

Several people say this will attract tourists to the city and put Little Rock on the same level as Memphis and New Orleans.

But it does bring some concerns.

“I think it could be awesome but the problem is you got to do it responsibly just like anything. Obviously people have a little bit too much then someone goes out in the street and you never know what’s going to happen the big thing is to make sure you are doing it right,” Tre Jensen said.

People would also be required to carry certain containers and wear ID wrist-bands.

Mountain Home and El Dorado have already passed ordinances creating entertainment districts.