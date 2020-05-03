Business booms for drive-thru market in Lonoke County

ENGLAND, Ark. – A Lonoke County community has found a new take on keeping businesses moving during the pandemic.

For the past five weeks, people have been taking part in a drive-thru market on Saturday mornings in England.

In late March, shop owner Judy Richardson started taking bakery orders for cinnamon rolls and letting customers pick them up.

The idea is catching on.

“We started doing just cinnamon rolls and bakery items we get from our friends in Little Rock, and after that it was such a hit that since all the other businesses here in England are closed, we opened it up, and here we are all on Haywood Street,” says Richardson.

Offerings now include plants, fresh produce, bakery goods, casseroles, homemade trail mix, and essential oils.