Cold Case : Family of Danick Adams still searching for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.-“That’s horrible, terrible thing that happened to me 11 years ago has turned into a purpose and it’s a purpose in my life its to help other people that are going through this,” Amy Adams said.



A local mother making sure others remember her daughter who was murdered back in 2008.

Wednesday will mark 11 years since Danick Adams was shot and killed walking to her car at a fitness center in Jacksonville.

No arrest have been made and all these years later police are still looking for the person responsible.

Amy Adams says each year is hard, but this year is much more difficult because she doesn’t want people to forget about Danick.

She’s determined to keep fighting and making sure police find the person responsible.

“Like I miss her so much. It hurts I miss her so bad,” Adams said.

It’s been another painful year for Amy Adams.

“I have trouble concentrating, remembering things and trouble sleeping. It’s just unbeleivable,” Adams said.

Her daughter Danick Adams was murdered on August 15, 2008 outside the Jacksonville Fitness Center.

“I don’t know how you can shot someone 5 times to me that’s just really personal and seems like they were really mad at her,” Adams said.

She said Danick was loved by many.

“This is someone’s baby. This was someone’s sister and a mom. She was so beautiful and she’s so missed,” Adams said.

Through the Parents of Murdered Children Organization, Adams says they’ve helped her over the years. In return she’s also helped families going through the same thing.

“Because she died I have a purpose in my life and it’s to help other people and let them know that it doesn’t have to define you,” Adams said.

All she has left is memories and pictures of Danick.

“She would have been 30-years-old on September 23rd and that part really sucks because I really would like to see what she looks like and what kind of mom she would have been,” Adams said.

She just wants to know who would take Danick’s life and why.

“I’m not going to stop doing this every single year around this time. I will continue to do this until I die,” Adams said.

Adams said she also wants to push for more rights for victims and their families in Arkansas.

She says police are making progress in the case but no arrest have been made.

If you know anything, give Jacksonville Police a call.