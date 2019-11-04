Community comes together for Olivia’s 3rd annual Blue and Orange Charity Basketball Game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-People in Southwest Little Rock came together to honor a student who was killed in a car accident three years ago.

Olivia Perez passed away on November 3rd, 2016, one day before her 20th birthday.

Her mother says she loved the game of basketball and music.

For the third year, organizers hosted a charity basketball game at McClellan High School.

It’s all apart of Olivia’s Hope Todd’s Promise.

OHTP is dedicated to fulfilling the hope of Olivia Perez to judge less and the promise of Todd Davis to love more. This dual hope and promise will be met by working with youth and young adult under the radar to help them find their way through life skills instruction, leadership training and empowering them to be self-sustaining and to make the decisions that are best for them.

“It means everything to me Olivia was a servant at heart and know good and well on her third anniversary November 3rd she’s looking down and saying mommy your doing exactly what you would be doing if I were here, giving back to the community,” Genine LaTrice Perez said.

In the memory of Olivia Davinci Vaughn Perez OHTP awarded two college scholarship to Tyianna Robinson of McClellan and Dynasty McGraw of Parkview who have shown team leadership, team dedication and embodied the spirit of being a team player all while overcoming obstacles and staying in school.

Kaylan Larry won the scholarship last year and says Olivia was a friend and teammate who always pushed her to do her best on the court.

“It meant a lot to me because she was one of the reasons why I kept going with the sport because. I told my mom I’m ready to go and don’t want to do this anymore and Olivia took me under her wing,” Kaylan Larry said.

There was also a concession stand at the basketball game.

Organizers say they are getting ready for a leadership summit on November 16 at the Courtyard Marriott.

It provides leadership skills and resources for people between the ages of 18 and 25.

It’s free to people who sign up.

For detailed information on the event or just overall information, visit their website www.OHTP4.Life