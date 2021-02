PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say one person is dead following a fire in rural Pulaski County Thursday evening.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the scene in the 550 block of Roundtop Drive around 4 p.m.

Firefighters then discovered after arriving on the scene.

Deputies later identified the deceased as 75-year-old Larry Davis.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.