PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Watson Chapel.
According to fire officials, the fire is near the area of North Pinewood Drive, along Highway 54.
The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called out to assist, with the fire not yet contained.
Officials also confirm a neighborhood has been evacuated as they attempt to calm the blaze.
Based on radar imaging, smoke first appeared around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon between Faith and Pinebergen, about 7 miles southwest of Pine Bluff.
Wind also looks to be an added challenge causing it to spread faster than usual. Rain is expected in the area later in the evening.
