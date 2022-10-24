PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Watson Chapel.

According to fire officials, the fire is near the area of North Pinewood Drive, along Highway 54.

HAPPENING NOW: Jefferson County Sheriff confirms a massive fire along Highway 54. The U.S. Forestry Commission, along with volunteer fire service is battling the fire trying to contain it. I’m headed there now. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/v64LL6UuBQ — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) October 25, 2022

The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called out to assist, with the fire not yet contained.

Officials also confirm a neighborhood has been evacuated as they attempt to calm the blaze.

Smoke can be seen on radar from a large wildfire southwest of Pine Bluff. Based off radar, smoke looks to have shown up around 2:30pm Monday. Gusty wind is making putting out this fire a greater challenge. @FOX16News #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/KjSm2g4glm — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) October 25, 2022



Based on radar imaging, smoke first appeared around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon between Faith and Pinebergen, about 7 miles southwest of Pine Bluff.

Wind also looks to be an added challenge causing it to spread faster than usual. Rain is expected in the area later in the evening.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.