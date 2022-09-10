FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Arkansas Razorbacks host another big game this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks September 10 in Fayetteville at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Both teams are going into this SEC opener 1-0. Last week Arkansas defeated Cincinnati at home, and South Carolina beat the Georgia State Panthers on home turf as well.

GAME DAY WEATHER

Wondering what to wear for the 11 a.m. kickoff? Lucky for fans in Fayetteville, the weather is clear and sunny for the entire game. Check out the full report from our weather team.

For those who will not be traveling to The Hill, fans can watch at home on ESPN or the ESPN app.

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS FOR FANS

Last week fans had difficultly getting into the stadium on-time due to traffic and crowds.

This week, Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced adjustments to normal entry, parking and shuttling to the stadium in hopes to avoid fan frustrations like last week.

PREGAME UPDATES

The Pig Trail Nation crew will be live in Fayetteville for the pre-kickoff show at 10 a.m.

The Head Hog is in the building #WPS pic.twitter.com/Dzmm5aBnC4 — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 10, 2022 Sam Pittman has entered the stadium!

LIVE GAME UPDATES

Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

WOOO PIG SOOIE