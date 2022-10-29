AUBURN, Ala – After a week of rest during a bye week, the Hogs are on the road to face the Auburn Tigers for the last SEC game day Saturday in October.

It will be an early one in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff at 11 a.m. and can be viewed at home on ESPN or the ESPN App.

During the bye week, Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman talked on getting healthy, areas of their games to work on and how they were preparing for this week against Auburn.

"I think we're ready to try and make a run." #WPS



Sam Pittman talked about getting healthy and ready for Auburn in his press conference today. Hear what he had to say right here: https://t.co/Hm06zuZV7Z pic.twitter.com/jCeOBBH4TM — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 25, 2022

Teamwork makes the dream work 💪🏼 #WPS pic.twitter.com/3MMb8UsVuB — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 29, 2022

