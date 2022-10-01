FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The No. 20 Razorbacks are back on home turf as they host the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

These talent filled teams will kickoff October game day Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.

The Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss against the Texas A&M Aggies making their record 3-1, while the Tide holds onto their undefeated record this season after their one point win over Texas in week two.

Pre-Game Coverage

Our @AlyssaOrange and @WillMoclairTV at the Pig Sooie Porch this morning! A great tailgate set up for today’s game against Alabama. #WPS pic.twitter.com/I1l56kMcoP — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 1, 2022 Fans are gearing up for game day!

The Pig Trail Nation Game Day Crew will be live on the Hill at 10 a.m. for game day coverage.

Live-Game Coverage

Kickoff between Hogs and Tide set for 2:30 p.m.

Post-Game Coverage

Hogville Live Stream will begin shortly after the game.

Follow along right here for all the pre-game, game and post-game coverage.

WOOO PIG SOOIE