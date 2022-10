LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road again for week seven of College Football.

The Hogs will face the Brigham Young University Cougars (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT on October 15. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.

After three tough weeks of defeat, the Razorbacks (3-3) will have quarterback KJ Jefferson back on the field to hopefully lead the team in breaking the losing streak.

"We lost three in a row last year and ended up Top 20 in the country and finished out strong." #WPS



"We lost three in a row last year and ended up Top 20 in the country and finished out strong." #WPS

The Hogs are looking to get back on track this week when they head to BYU.

Check back here for all the game day coverage.

