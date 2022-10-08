FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Razorbacks are back on the road as they face the No. 23 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

It’s another early one for Hogs fans.

These teams will kickoff week six of college football at 11 a.m. in the Davis Wade Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.

Game coverage

Kickoff between Hogs and Bulldogs set for 11 a.m.

Pre-game coverage

KJ Jefferson is dressed out and warming up with the team right now.



We shall see if he starts this one in just about 20 minutes. #WPS pic.twitter.com/XLOmeFqP7R — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 8, 2022

Kj one of the first of the bus today. Looks focused. We’ll see if he plays. https://t.co/CPosOPJ4IE — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 8, 2022 Quarterback KJ Jefferson off the bus today while fans await to see if he hits the field after last week’s injury.

Starkville not only brings passionate game play from the Hog’s as its neighboring state, but it is the birth place of one of Razorback fans favorite game day sayings.

The Pig Trail Nation Game Day Crew will be live on the Hill at 10 a.m. for game day coverage.

Post-game coverage

Hogville Post-Game Show will stream live following the play of the game.

Follow along right here for all the pre-game, game and post-game coverage.

WOOO PIG SOOIE