How SWEET it is! Arkansas heading to the Sweet 16 for first time in 25 years

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 21: Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts after dunking the ball with Moses Moody #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Justin Smith #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In a season that has often stirred echoes from the glory days of Arkansas Razorbacks basketball that spanned the late-1970s through the mid-1990s, the sweetest validator to date is the No. 3 seed Hogs’ 68-66 victory over defending national runner-up and 6-seed Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament South Region on Sunday in Indianapolis that put Arkansas in the program’s first Sweet 16 in 25 years.

The 10th-ranked Razorbacks (24-6) have now won 11 of their last 12 games as they advance to next weekend’s NCAAT Round of 16 for a date against the Sunday winner between Florida and Oral Roberts. Arkansas played both teams at home this season, trailing in each game before winning each by 11 points. The last time an Arkansas team advanced to the Sweet 16 was in ’95-96, so add the Hogs’ latest historic accomplishment to the program’s first Associated Press poll Top 10 finish in 26 years (last achieved by the ’94-’95 national runner-up Hogs) and its first 12-game winning streak against SEC teams in 27 years (achieved only once before — by the ’93-94 national championship Hogs).

Texas Tech (18-11 and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll) had advanced to the last national title game played (’18-19) where it lost to Virginia, and the Red Raiders reached the Elite Eight the season before that (’17-18). With the win, Arkansas evened its all-time series record against Tech (40-40).

The Hogs improved to 44-32 all-time in NCAAT games, a record that now includes a 31-8 mark when the Hogs play as the higher seed relative to their opponents. The Razorbacks also moved to 3-1 as a 3-seed in the NCAAT (’91-92 Hogs were 1-1). Arkansas improved to 8-5 in away games on the season (includes a 3-1 record in neutral-site games). In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman is now 2-0 in NCAAT games at Arkansas, he’s 8-1 coaching a ranked Arkansas team, and he’s 44-18 overall at Arkansas.

Musselman switched up the starting lineup for the first time in 12 games as freshman big man Jaylin Williams joined Moody, Davis, Smith, and Tate.

Smith and Moody combined for the buckets in a 5-0 Arkanas run to start the game, but Tech’s early three-point shooting and stifling halfcourt defense fueled a 23-8 run that was capped by Terrence Shannon, Jr’s triple to give his team a 23-13 lead with 10:34 remaining in the first half.

But SEC Sixth Man of the Year JD Notae came off the Hogs’ bench to strike for two triples of his own while igniting a 20-8 Arkansas run to close out the half as the Razorbacks led 33-31 at the break.

Smith (10 points and 4 rebounds) and Davis (9 points — including 7 in the aforemetnioned 20-6 run — and 4 rebounds) led the Hogs with Notae (6 points), Moody (4), and Tate (4) next in the scoring column. The Hogs shot 14-of-33 from the field in the first half (42.4%, butmade only 2-of-10 from 3 (20%). Arkansas was 3-of-4 at the free throw line (75%).

Tech started 4-of-6 shooting from 3 but missed its last 4 attemptsbefore the break, finishing 4-of-10 from distance (40%). The Red Raiders were 12-of-33 overall from the field (36.4%) and 3-of-7 from the foul line (42.9%).

Arkansas was minus-2 in rebounds (20-18) and turnovers (4-2) at halftime. Despite Tech’s 9-5 advantage on the offensive glass, both teams had 5 second-chance-points. Arkansas was plus-2 in points-in-the-paint (14-12) but minus-6 in fastbreak points (6-0). The Razorbacks were plus-6 in bench scoring on the strength of Notae’s two triples.