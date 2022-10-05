CONWAY, Ark. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Conway were at a standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a pair of fire trucks and a semi.

The crash at mile marker 122 has westbound traffic past the Highway 13 overpass.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation was diverting westbound I-40 traffic at the Highway 65 exit.

There is no word at this time on any injuries connected to this crash. There is also no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.