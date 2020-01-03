Jacksonville woman searching for missing loved one

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.-A Jacksonville woman searching for her husband who went missing nearly a month ago.

Ajii Winfield was last seen at his apartment in Jacksonville on December 7th.

Police say he was intoxicated when he left the complex in his car and hasn’t been seen since.

Rebecca and Ajii recently got married and says not having him around makes everything tougher.

She says she works a lot to try to keep her mind off it but she just wants to make sure he is okay.

They tied the knot on December 3rd of 2019.

“And he disappeared four days later,” Rebecca said.

“I don’t know we didn’t have an argument or nothing, the last time I talked to him he was drinking, but he left and he asked me to cook him something to eat and that was the last time I talked to him,” she said.

Winfield says it was extra hard during the holidays.

“I miss him a lot I’ve known him all my life went to school with him high school we’ve known each other for a long time…so I don’t understand,” Winfield said.

She wonders why he left.

“I’m feeling worried like something has happened to him, his parents have not talked to him or his family,” she said.

Rebecca says Ajii’s phone is off and she’s in contact with Jacksonville police every week.

“Where is he at, I want him home for his family and for me,” she said.

“I put flyers out looking for him and no one has contacted Jacksonville Police yet,” she said.

Winfield is hoping for answers and a safe return.

“I just want to make sure he is okay and your family is missing you dearly,” she said.

Ajii is about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. If you know anything give Jacksonville police a call.