Little Rock Compassion Center celebrates Thanksgiving





LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-For years The Little Rock Compassion Center has made sure people have a warm place to stay and a hot meal to enjoy.

On Thursday, the homeless shelter and rescue mission held it’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Hundreds came to enjoy turkey, dressing, several other trimmings, and pumpkin pie.

Pastor William Holloway says they plan on feeding around 800 people today.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping others I know what it’s about being homeless and I know what it’s about being out there in the streets and being by yourself its a very lonely and very hurting place,” Pastor Holloway said.

Pastor Holloway says the Thanksgiving meal wouldn’t be possible without the help of workers and volunteers.

He says they will continue to serve people through Sunday.