LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local police are looking for a man that has been reported missing in Little Rock.

Fredrick O’ Donald, 27, was reported last seen at 4726 Asher Avenue on February 16, 2020 around 1 a.m.

If you have any information regarding O’Donald you are asked to call Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at 501-371-4829.