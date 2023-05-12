LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating after they explosive materials were found inside a car during a traffic stop shortly before 7 p.m.

LRPD officials said that the incident happened on the 5000 block of Asher Avenue. Officers said that the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody on a separate offense.

As officers examined the vehicle further, they said the vehicle had explosive material inside and a perimeter was set up and the area was evacuated.

The Little Rock Fire Department’s bomb squad was brought on-scene and the area was rendered safe, with all lanes of Asher Avenue fully opened.