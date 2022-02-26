LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers are investigating after two people were killed.

Homicide detectives were called to the 2100 block of Scotty Court.

According to the city’s dispatch log, officers responded to a shooting just occurred call just after 4:30 Saturday morning.

Police have not confirmed how the victims died though.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call (501) 371-INFO (4636).

This is the city’s 11th and 12th killing of 2022.

According to the department’s crime statistics report published February 21, 2022, violent crime is up 47% from over the last five years. Homicide offenses are up 56% from over the last five years.