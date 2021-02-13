Little Rock tire shop sells more tires in two days than they have in weeks ahead of the snow storm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A shopping frenzy is underway across Central Arkansas as Arkansans stock up before the snow storm.

On Sunday, there will be snow on the ground. It’s expected to be the biggest winter storm to hit the area in five years.

Many took advantage of the quiet weather on Saturday before the storm.

“It’s real crazy in there. People are social distancing– but it’s real crazy, kind of just park your buggy and go,” said Elnora Wesley who was shopping at Kroger.

Wesley was one of thousands who stood in line in grocery stores to get what they need before roads are impacted.

“Just in case we get snowed in, we need some food,” said Wesley.

Grocery stores weren’t the only ones seeing a frenzy, Moore-Robinson Tire and Service says they have sold more tires in two days than they’ve sold in weeks.

“We have had a few people come in here asking for snow tires– that is typically not something we carry in inventory. We live in Little Rock, there’s not a lot of snow,” said the store’s manager, Tyler Standley

Tyler Standley has been a manager at the store for four years, he says until this week, he has never sold a tire chain.

However, lately it’s an item that many Arkansans have been purchasing.

“Everybody is extremely nervous. It’s just unexpected, we haven’t seen snow like this in quite awhile,” said Standley.

With multiple snow storms forecasted for next week, some shoppers say it’s better safe than sorry. “Everyone is stocking up, buying random things,” said Wesley.