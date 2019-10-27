Little Rock woman fed up with rat-infested apartment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A Central, Arkansas woman says she has an ongoing problem with rodents, mold, and roaches in her Little Rock apartment.

Tracy Washington says rats are ripping and running through her Spanish Valley Apartment home.

She says management is not doing much to fix the problem.

Washington says she is angry and frustrated. She says she has to take medicine just to keep food down because she doesn’t know if the rats have touched it.

She’s tired of the unwanted critters and wants something done.

“This table is full of my food and my dish pans are in boxes,” Washington said.

For almost a year, Tracy Washington has lived at the Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road in Little Rock.

“Starting about two or three months back things have gotten worse,” Washington said.

She says she has a rodent problem.

“The rats were eating through my bread and my cereal,” Washington said.

She says the pesky critters have invaded her kitchen

“They are horrible.I’m scared to eat because I don’t know what the rats have touched,” Washington said.

She told the front office several times and says they placed traps around her kitchen.

“I went back down there again to let them know the rats out smarted you guys,” Washington said.

She said it didn’t work.

“They jumped over the traps,” Washington said.

She’s also dealing with mold on her air vents and roaches.

“That was enough for me because I was going to the doctor trying to realize where is the nauseous coming from and where are the headaches coming from,” Washington said.

She’s tired of the nasty living conditions and plans to move out.

“Just because we live out here and you own this complex doesn’t mean we have to ride or die with your side,” Washington said.

AMG Realty owns the complex. We reached out to them for comment, but have not heard back.