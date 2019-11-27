LR Board of Directors meeting postponed because of attendance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Little Rock Board of Directors postponed a vote on the 2020 budget until next week because of attendance.

There needs to be eight members for a vote.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr and six board members were at the meeting.

People have given their thoughts and opinions about several issues in the city including crime and infrastructure that need attention.

One of the proposals in the budget would transfer $2 million dollars from the cities street and turn-back funds to Rock Region Metro.

People were opposed to the idea, but Mayor Frank Scott Jr says a transit system in the city is vital.

“Rock Region Metro is a priority for the City of Little Rock because we have to have a greater mobility option for all the citizens both low income, middle and high income so any 21st century has to have a public transit system so we are utilizing our street fund dollars apart of that fashion to help fund it,” Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

If the budget passes, The Little Rock Police Department would receive about a $2 million dollar increase.

The Little Rock Zoo could receive more than $339,000 dollars in extra funding than last year.

Board members also postponed voting on an ordinance that would add a $3.39 fee for glass recycling.

The next board meeting is on December 3rd.

To read more about the 2020 Little Rock City Budget, click here.