LR Family pleads for answers after mother and son were shot and killed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“This is hard to believe that people would do something like this and I feel like somebody know something,” Pamela Lewis said.

A Little Rock mother is not giving up on finding the people who shot and killed her daughter and two-year-old grandson.

Almost a year ago police found Ja’Mika Lewis and her son Ja’Shun Watson in an apartment parking lot off Baseline Road.

The Little Rock Police Department is now offering a $50,000 reward for information about the double homicide.

Pamela Lewis says it’s been tough.

She’s been in touch with detectives and raising her now 10-month grand-daughter who was left in the car the night of the murder.

She continues to pray someone will come forward and bring her family justice and closure.

Pictures are all that’s left for Pamela Lewis.

“That’s actually were my strength come from. I come and look at these pictures and I know that she was happy,” Lewis said.

Lewis says she misses them everyday.

“If I could die and come back that’s how much I would rather be gone than them. I would lay down my for them,” Lewis said.

Lewis says her grand daughter Ja’Siee Watson was inside the car the night as someone murdered her mother and brother.

“And she is truly a blessing I think god for how he watched over her that night. She’s up and well, 10 month old she is walking and doing everything a child this age should doing,” Lewis said.

Lewis is now raising the Little Girl who only knew her mother and brother through pictures.

“My baby Ja’Mika was so outgoing, had a heart of gold, would help anybody and loved life. When Ja’Shaun came in her life that was her little world,” Lewis said.

A pair that left the world too soon and now Lewis just wants the people responsible off the streets.

“Lord, God let them come forth, touch them touch, let them know and convict them of their wrongness,” Lewis said.

If you know anything about the double homicide, call Little Rock Police.