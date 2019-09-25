LR native hosting Stop The Violence Community Healing and Grieving Event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-We’ve all heard of different ways to help stop the violence.

A Little Rock man is bringing a different approach to these senseless acts.

Gabriel Tolbert is hosting an event on Sunday for people to come together, grieve and celebrate at the same time.

Tolbert says he no stranger to crime and gang violence. He grew up on the cities west side and remembers all of the shootings and killings back in the 1990’s. His cousin was murdered in 1994.

He’s always wanted to make a difference and try to help people who experienced the same thing that he had to go through.

“One killing is enough, but five or six in a row,” Tolbert said.

Gabriel Tolbert says he is tired of the violence.

“It’s too much blood shed in the streets,” Tolbert said.

Little Rock Police have had 35 homicides for 2019.

“Eventually we are going to keep walking in the same blood and these footsteps are going to lead in the same place,” Tolbert said.

He’s hoping to end those footsteps through his Stop The Violence Community Healing and Grieving event on Sunday.

“I thought about losing my cousin at age 8 in 1994 and how gun violence affected me,” Tolbert said.

He has a list of poets, pastors, a bail bondsma and people pushing for change.

“We also got a guy from California, he grew up in the Crip neighborhood, but he also went to school with the Bloods so he’s going to speak on the aspect of that,” Tolbert said.

“That’s a different approach that a lot of people don’t look at,” Tolbert said.

A new look he’s hoping will create change.

“My goal is to put thought provoking ideas into peoples minds and say hey before I do this let me think about the outcome,” Tolbert said.

An outcome that’s already claimed the life of to many people in the Capital City.

“You have to be yourself before you be anybody else so when you pick up a gun and you chose to go out and do those types of things you are not yourself,” Tolbert said.

Members of the Little Rock Police Department from the will also be there.

Tolbert says there will also be some musicians that will be performing.

The event will be at the Theressa Hoover Memorial Untied Methodist Church on West 12th Street in Little Rock.

It’s from 3:00 to 4:30 and Tolbert encourages everyone to come out and be a part of the change.

Food and drinks and will also be served.