LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the investigation into a weekend shooting that left a 7-year-old dead.

During the brief event, interim LRPD Chief Crystal Young-Haskins said there was now a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the killing of Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff.

Investigators said Alexander was with her family on their way to the Little Rock Zoo Saturday morning when gunfire hit the family’s car, hitting the child. Her family rushed her to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

On Sunday, department officials said the gunfire was believed to be from a dispute between acquaintances, and a day later one of those people, Kenjata Daniels Jr., was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.

During the news conference Tuesday, Young-Haskins said that the person involved in the dispute with Daniels was in the vehicle when the child was shot.

This killing was just a part of a spike in violence over the weekend in the capital city. The Little Rock Police Department reported at least six separate shooting incidents from Saturday through Sunday.

Anyone with any information on that shooting that killed 7-year-old Chloe Alexander is asked to call detectives at 501-371-4660. Tips can also be left anonymously at 501-371-4636.