LRSD moves forward with in-person classes, teachers union switches to virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock teacher’s union announced Sunday that its members plan to switch to virtual learning as of Monday, citing safety concerns over COVID-19.

A letter released by the Little Rock Education Association lists several concerns in schools including improper cleaning, and some students and staff not wearing masks all day.

Meanwhile the Little Rock School district is assuring parents schools will be open on Monday for in-person learning.

Superintendent Mike Poore released a letter saying substitutes and other staff will fill classroom and that he believes that continuing in-person instruction is the best course of action for students at this time.

You can read both statements in full below.