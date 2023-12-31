FLIPPIN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a man wanted for murder in Maine, according to a Facebook post from Maine State Police.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, is a person of interest in Waterville, Maine after the Waterville Police Department says they found the body of one of his coworkers outside of the liquor store where they both worked on Dec. 28.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hubiak on the same day.

WPD later identified the victim as 52-year-old Angela Bragg.

The Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were informed by the Flippin Police Department that they made contact with Hubiak as he was sleeping in a parking lot in town, the post said.

Police approached Hubiak and he fled in a Ford Taurus and a chase ensued.

The chase came to an end on Highway 65 in Boone County after ASP and Harrison Police deployed spike mats and Hubiak crashed in the parking lot of a Bellefonte gas station, according to ASP.

When the car was disabled, Hubiak exited with a rifle and shots were fired. A Boone County deputy fired at Hubiak, hitting him multiple times, according to BCSO.

Hubiak was injured in the shooting and was taken to a Greene County, Mo. hospital for treatment.

ASP says no officers were injured in the shooting.

MSP says Hubiak’s condition is unknown but he is expected to survive.

ASP is investigating the shooting and working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MSP.

Hubiak was booked into the Greene County Jail at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

No further information was given.