Man dies after being shot by a Texarkana officer during a disturbance call

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot during a confrontation with police Saturday night.

The name of the man has not been released.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

According to a release from the Texarkana Police Department, officers were responding to a disturbance call at a multi-family residence.

The caller said a man was pacing in the street threatening to kill someone, and possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the release.

Officers contacted the man inside an apartment.

At that time, police say the man charged officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them.

One officer fired his weapon and struck the man.

Officers rendered aid until an ambulance arrived.

The man died at the scene, no officers were injured.

Arkansas State Police have been notified and are currently investigating.