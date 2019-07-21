Multiple agencies searching for Grant County Deputy who went missing at Lake Ouachita





MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ark.-A search continues for a Grant County Deputy who went missing on Lake Ouachita Friday night.

Multiple agencies working to find Deputy Keith Wright at the Mountain Harbor Resort.

Crews are using drones, helicopters and sonar technology to find him. Grant County Sheriff Ray Vance says they’re hoping for the best and planning for the worst.

“Oh Lord you can’t describe how much the outpouring of help from all the agencies in Arkansas,” Sheriff Vance said.

Sheriff Vance said it’s tough especially since it’s his brother in blue.

“We are under a lot of pressure. This is one of our own,” Sheriff Vance said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s office leading the search on Saturday. Sheriff David White says Wright was enjoying time on the lake Friday night when it happened.

“He and a friend had been on a Pontoon boat. They jumped off the boat at the same time,” Sheriff White said.

The sheriff said the two surfaced, but their boat drifted away. Law enforcement confirms Wright got away from his friend as they were swimming back to the Pontoon.

“The friend then made it to the shore and was able to get help,” Sheriff White said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to look for the deputy.

“We used a helicopter from the State Police, Game and Fish had drones over some of the land areas,” Sheriff White said.

Sheriff’s officers using all of their resources to search for one of their own.

We are hoping for the best planning for the worst. Our prayers are will the family,” Sheriff Vance said.

Deputy Wright was a Pine Bluff Police Officer and a Pulaski County Deputy before being hired as a Grant County Deputy. He has been a SWAT officer and filled many roles in his law enforcement career. He also taught diving lessons in his off time.