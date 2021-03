NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating the second shooting in the evening hours of Monday.

NLRPD Officers are responding to a shooting in the area of 431 McCain Blvd. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released once it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/SbQCc467uG — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 29, 2021

Police say one person was shot on McCain Blvd. while driving where they eventually stopped at the Bluffs apartments at 431 McCain Blvd.

Police say one man was shot in the vehicle, he was taken to a local hospital, and police say the condition of the man is unknown.