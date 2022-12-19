North Little Rock, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating what they say is a double homicide in the 800 block of East 16th Street Monday night.

According to investigators, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle after they arrived. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

These two homicides are North Little Rock’s 21st and 22nd for 2022.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.