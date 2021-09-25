Olympic gold medalist Jeffrey Henderson returns to North Little Rock for fitness event

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A gold medal winning Olympian from Arkansas is back in town this weekend for a community health event organized by his sister.

Jeffrey Henderson returned to the city for the 2nd Annual Community Fit Camp, which took place at Harris Elementary in North Little Rock. He won gold in the Olympic games in Brazil in 2016 for the long jump.

“I’m very excited about it because not only is it close to my home,” Henderson said. “But it’s my sister’s brand and she’s really involved in the community like I am and I’m excited for this first event. I’m pretty sure I’ll be back here again every year.”

Jeffrey’s sister, Shana Henderson with Snapback Fitness, led dozens of people from the community in a variety of exercises to promote healthy living and exercise.

Her brother says he is happy to be visiting his hometown for a good cause.

Jeffrey says he has been busy for the last five years, training and starting the moment wear clothing line.