Pankey community holds meeting with ARDOT to discuss Highway 10 construction plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Many members of the Pankey Community in West Little Rock holding a meeting the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT has plans to widen Highway 10 from Taylor Loop Road to Pleasant Ridge Road.

The highway cuts through the length of Pankey, and some homeowners on the south side are concerned about ARDOT property acquisition plans. They say it would cut into homes and businesses.

“This is early on in the process, we’re just encouraging citizens to get their comments in so we can take a look at those comments and see what we can modify, if possible,” Ruby Jones said.

“I don’t want to walk out of my front door and be on Highway 10, when they have other options. because this is cheaper and you think you can get it without a fight that’s what you’re trying to do,” Barbara Douglas said.

Pankey is one of the oldest communities in West Little Rock. The public comment period ends on Monday, December 2nd. Members plan to have another meeting with ARDOT officials.