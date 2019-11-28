People at Big Country Chateau Apartments celebrate Thanksgiving; some renters still living without gas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-It’s been almost three months and some people are still living without gas and hot water at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in Little Rock.

One man wanted to make sure others enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal when they can’t cook one on their own.

Michael ford says with all of the problems people have been dealing with at the complex, he just wanted to let them know they’re not alone.

Ford has gas at his apartment but no hot water.

He says Thursday was all about coming together, eating and having a good time.

We all have something to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful that someone was able to have a stove so we can have a hot meal, thankful that I woke up and I got my family with me,” Damoche Phipps said.

Damonche Phipps has six children. His family is still living without gas and hot water at his Big Country Chateau home.

“We still in the same situation we been in since September,” Phipps said.

From gas leaks, living in the hot summer months, to trying to stay warm as the temperatures drop it’s a struggle for many families.

“I feel angry I really do sometimes I get tired of the whole situation,” Phipps said.

Micheal Ford lives at the complex.

“We got ham, we got the dressing, a lot of different pies,” Ford said.

He wanted others to enjoy Thanksgiving.

“Because someone has always helped me in these times of need like this so I’m grateful to help people,” Ford said.

“I’m very thankful for that Michael is really my father in law so we always are over here anyway so it’s like family we are thankful,” Phipps said.

He and several others are hoping the gas will be on soon.

“I can’t wait for it to be over because anytime longer I might just go ahead and move,” Phipps said.

The attorney for the complex will be back in court on December 16th.