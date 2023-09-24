PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting that left one dead and another person injured.

Police said that the incident happened Sunday shortly after 12:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1800 block of Belmoor Drive.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found a black Toyota Avalon parked on the grass with a white male suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

Police said they found a female in the vehicle’s front passenger seat also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said that both victims were transported to a local hospital where the female died from her injuries and the male is in critical condition.

PBPD detectives have said they are currently searching for 24-year-old Daniel Cuthbertson of Gould. Police said that he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cuthbertson is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Les’Quincia Smith, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.