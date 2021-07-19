Pine Bluff Police: One dead after late night shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide. Officers got a call around 9:40 Sunday night about a shooting at the apartments located at 4332 Union Ave. At the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot from a gunshot wound.

One person is in custody for the shooting and officers are not looking for any additional suspects. However, anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090.

The body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

This is the 15th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.