FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were not just handed a loss on Saturday, but also a few injuries to some key players.

In their 34-22 loss against the Aggies, they had multiple players leave the game with injuries.

Freshman tight end Luke Hasz was the first to get hurt. He went down on the first possession of the game and left the field holding his shoulder.

After the matchup, Sam Pittman confirmed that Hasz broke his clavicle on that play and will most likely be out for the season.

“He’s so valuable to us. You go back to LSU and take him out of there and what’s it look like?

About like that, you know, not like that, but I’m talking about the big plays that he brings to us,” Pittman said about Hasz.

“Isn’t that crazy, he’s a freshman, too, and you’re talking about him. But we’ve got other guys that need to step up and have their opportunities. But losing him was a big blow to us offensively.”

Cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern went down in the second quarter and was helped off the field by Arkansas trainers.

Pittman said after the game, McGlothern has a concussion.

The Razorbacks had a scare in the fourth quarter when defensive lineman John Morgan III went down and had to be taken off the field in a stretcher.

Courtney Mims on X: “The whole team gathers around John Morgan III as he gets carted off the field. He’s such a good guy, really, really hope he’s okay. https://t.co/2Fv6ovgPa6” / X (twitter.com)

“He had movement everywhere,” Sam Pittman said. “He was in good spirits isn’t the word but he was communicative. He visited with me. Said “Coach, I’m fine.” But he did have some soreness in his neck. So they took the precautionary, which they should, and they’re good at what they do and they took care of him. But he had movement everywhere and he’s at the doctor.”