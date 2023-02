HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that a Friday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a resident.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 3 p.m. when firefighters with the Hot Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of Alcorn.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and discovered a deceased person inside the home.

The incident is still under investigation, please check back for updates.