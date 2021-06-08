Police: One dead in Pine Bluffs 9th homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide. It happened June 7th at about 9:43 P.M.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of West 23rd and South Maple Street. Police found a 14 year old female with gunshot wounds in a car on Maple between 23rd and 24th streets.

Due to the victims age, her name will not be released. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.

This is the 9th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.