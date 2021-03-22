Watch Live: Police responding to active shooting in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers in the southern part of the city of Boulder for reports of a man shot in his vehicle, NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

It’s unclear if there were injuries, as of 4:30 p.m. CDT.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers, a live TV feed showed.

Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building’s roof.

Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

Another witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.”

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness also told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.



TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

Boulder Police told people to avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.