MAUMELLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing endangered advisory for two children who went missing in Maumelle.

Christopher and Rosemary Hampton were last seen on Garot Road in Maumelle around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

They are reported to be with Christopher and Lindsey Hampton.

Deputies say they couple could be driving a Black chevy Silverado with an extended cab and a tool box in the back.

If you see Christopher or Rosemary, Contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.