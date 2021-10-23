Pope County investigators ask public if they can identify dead woman through tattoos

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are asking if anyone recognizes the tattoos of a woman whose remains were found Saturday morning in Pope County.

Pope County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying human remains of a light-complected female, which were recovered in the Pope County portion of Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge. No cause of death has been released.

If anyone recognizes the tattoos pictured, please call Pope County Sheriff’s Investigators at 479-968-0911.

This text tattoo was on the woman’s right shin