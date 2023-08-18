ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Data from the Arkansas Department of Education shows a 63% increase in tobacco disciplinary infractions in the past five years.

In 2018-2019 teachers reported 6,736 tobacco disciplinary infractions, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year that number rose to 10,961.

A 2022 report from the U.S. Food and Administration showed more than 3 million middle and high school students use a tobacco product. The report states that more than 1 in 10 middle and high school students had used a tobacco product during the past 30 days.

Arkansas has 476,579 students across 1,056 schools.