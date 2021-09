LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday marked seven years since the kidnapping and murder of real estate agent Beverly Carter.

Carter was kidnapped on Sept. 25, 2014, after being lured to a home showing appointment in Scott.

Arron Lewis of Jacksonville is serving two life sentences without possibility of parole for the 2014 kidnapping and murder.

In the years since her son has worked to help realtors across the country stay safe with a nonprofit foundation in her name.